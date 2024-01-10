By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking now has a new shopping opportunity for apparel. New To You is not only for seekers of that “gotta have” garment, but also for those wishing to exchange or sell items no longer selected by them from their own closet.

Ashley James, owner of New To You, opened December 23, and not only plans to continue expansion of her inventory, but to also hold events as a way of giving back to the community.

She has the full support of husband BJ and their three children, Robbie, Wyatt and Lucy. Robbie and Lucy were on hand to assist opening day and BJ was installing the new signage.

Located at 201 Maple Ave., the corner of Maple Ave. and Hwy. 63, New To You offers clean, quality clothing for purchase or store credit. The offerings include all fashion styles, shoes and accessories, for all ages.

The children were the driving force behind James’ new venture.

“The kids outgrow their clothes so quickly,” she stated. “Some are barely worn.”

“I also wanted to give our community a place to find quality clothing at an affordable price, which is not widely available in our area, without having to travel.”

Her first planned event is a very reasonable priced shopping experience for those planning to attend Prom, inclusive of dresses and accessories.

New To You hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Upcoming events, terms of apparel exchange and refunds are posted at the New To You store location and on the New To You Clothing Exchange Facebook page.

Photos by Christy Porter