Wildcat Basketball defeats Willow Springs

The Licking Wildcats took on the Willow Springs Bears on Tuesday at the Sherman Hill Field House. Both teams are in Class 3 District 10 this year, so the win was an important one for either. Licking trailed 26-30 at the half, but pulled away in the third quarter and never looked back, winning 63-51.

Willow led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, and added another point to their lead at the half. But an 18-7 scoring run by Licking in the third quarter changed the momentum of the game, and the seven-point lead the WIldcats took into the fourth grew to 12 by the time the buzzer sounded.

Austin James scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, Keyton Cook had 17 points with 13 rebounds, Carter Sullins had 17 points with 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Jordan Ritz scored 8 (with 6 of those in the third quarter), and Kannon Buckner added 2.

“I was very proud of our overall effort on both ends of the floor. We executed our defense and rebounded the ball as well as we have rebounded all season. We didn’t give them too many second chance opportunities. We had a big second half on both ends of the floor, which was the difference.” ~ Coach Gambill

Photos by Shari Harris

In the Junior Varsity game, the Wildcats thumped the Bears, winning 64-27. Karsen Walker scored 22 points and Benton Corley added 10.

“I challenged the guys to focus on our defense with a goal to hold Willow to under 40 points for the game, and they accepted the challenge and held them below that number. We used our defense to jump start our offense with quick transition layups early in the game; half of our first half points were from our defense getting steals.” ~ Coach Chris Harris

