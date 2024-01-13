Obituary – Jim Barr

Jim Barr, age 72, the son of Marvin and Verona (Curran) Barr, was born in Waynesville, Mo. He departed this life on January 9, 2024, in the Phelps County Hospital, in Rolla, Mo., after a short battle with cancer.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; infant son, James Abraham Barr; and cousin and fishing buddy, Mike Lane.

Jim was married to Lillian (Riedel) Cash and together they blended their families into one.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lillian (Doll); three sons, Jeremy Barr (Tanya Wright), of Big Springs, Mo., Jacob Barr (Shawn), of Mountain Grove, Mo., and Jesse Barr (Elaine), of Springfield, Mo.; daughters, Amanda (Cash) Rodgers (Heath) and Jasmine (Cash) Davis (Dustin); brother, Randy Barr (Debbie), of Rolla, Mo.; sister, Barbara Medlock (Clint), of Salem, Mo.; grandchildren, Cole, Kimberly, Cheyenne (Dalton), Jacey, Megan (Cody), Dani, Jocelyn, Cole, Slade, Mason, Blayne, and Briella; great granddaughters, Logan and Sawyer; and special nephews and niece, Joshua Tripp, Kevin Barr, Nathan Simpson and Sara Simpson.

Jim was a carpenter but worked in all phases of construction. He was a master when it came to wood; if it could be made, he figured out a way to make it-from fishing lures to furniture, his work was outstanding.

Jim enjoyed many hobbies; in retirement his passion was fishing the Big Piney River, and he went as often as possible. Family was important and he spent as much time as he could with them. Recently he enjoyed some hot games of Mexican Train Dominos.

Jim had some special long-time friends who were dear to his heart, Steve Simpson, of Cook Station, Ralph Backues, of Licking, and Chris Bryant, of Rolla. He had countless other friends and family who will miss him. Jim lived life big – stories about him abound – if you have one, please share it with his family!

A memorial visitation for Jim was held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial service followed at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Memorial Contributions in Jim’s name may be made the Beulah Cemetery or GMa Pam’s Rack Pack.