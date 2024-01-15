Obituary – Franklin E. Lewis

Franklin Eugene Lewis passed away peacefully on January 11, 2024, in Houston Mo., surrounded by family. He was born January 8, 1937, in Hazelton, Mo., the son of Mack and Hilda (Poe) Lewis.

Frank graduated from Licking High School in the class of 1957. He was a retired General Motors United Auto Worker, where he was employed for over 30 years. He called Licking and Raymondville home. He was a member of the Licking First Baptist Church.

Frank was blessed to be a loving husband not once but twice, first to Shirley (Stagner) Lewis for 49 years to which they have five daughters, and to Evelyene (Pursifull) Lewis for 14 years.

Evelyene recalls how she and Frank loved to travel. They visited Tennessee, Graceland in Memphis, and the home of Elvis to which Frank proudly boasted of sharing the same birthday. They took countless trips to Branson; they loved fishing and going on picnics in Cedar Grove together. An especially fond memory was visiting “Tetes” and Louise, Evelyene’s cousins. Tete would play guitar and he and Frank would sing for hours.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting deer, squirrels and rabbits. He loved gardening, always tilling and planting a huge vegetable garden. He enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. He was an experienced craftsman and woodworker, making everything from beautiful furniture to birdhouses to detailed miniature Nativities. He loved music, line dancing and square dancing.

Most of all Frank was a family man. He worked hard and provided well for his family. Frank was a “Girl Dad.” His five daughters were his pride and joy. He was their biggest cheerleader whatever their endeavors and the strongest and softest shoulder through deepest hurts. Frank was the World’s Best Daddy!

He loved his family. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his wife, Evelyene, of the home; brother-in-law, Jerod (Lisa) Pursifull, of Raymondville; sister-in-law, Loretta Friend, of Licking; daughters, Ellen Mares, of Licking, Alice Huey, of Manhattan Kan., Sandra (Gerald) Jennings, Donna Lewis Williams and Christine (Gary) Boothe, all of Licking; 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (Stagner) Lewis; parents; brothers, Charles and Junior Leroy Lewis; and sisters, Edna Bartlett, Dorothy Craig and Charlcie Lewis.

A visitation for Frank was held on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, in Licking, with Pastors Rob Lilly and Ben Pursifull officiating. Pallbearers were Justin Jennings, Thomas Zimbalatti, David Mares, Wesley Boothe, Doug Honse, Loren Richardson, Coleman Huey and Nicholas Huey. Honorary pallbearers were Gerold Pursifull, Charles Richard Bartlett, Gerald Jennings, Gary Boothe and Chris Zimbalatti. Interment followed at Licking Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.