Obituary – Deana M. Dorscher

Deana Montai Dorscher, the daughter of Floyd and Lois (Johnson) Amburn, was born October 7, 1968, in Kirkwood, Mo. Deana died January 2, 2024, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 55 years, 2 months, and 26 days.

Deana grew up in Licking and Raymondville, and spent a lot of time in St. Louis. She graduated from Licking High School in 1987. She then enlisted in the Air Force, where she worked as an Allergy and Immunology Specialist and served her country until 1996. On December 31, 1989, she was united in marriage to Michael Larry Dorscher. After a brief divorce, they remarried on September 25, 1994.

Deana attended Nursing School at Southwestern Community College and studied for her BSN at the University of Iowa. She had worked at many jobs in her life, including working at Six Flags, as an Inspector at Rawlings Sporting Goods, Staff RN at CHI Health, and an RN for Iowa Health Home Care, Unity Point at Home, and At Home Nursing (which she enjoyed the most).

Deana loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed singing, dancing, fishing and camping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents Steven and Vesta Johnson; her brother Bobby; and her uncle Gary.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Dorscher, of Oakland, Iowa; children: Tymbre (Aaron) Cole of Oakland, Iowa; Mikayla (Nick Kern) Dorscher of Atlantic, Iowa; Lane (Krysten) Dorscher of Red Oak, Iowa; and Courtney Dorscher (Cody Graham) of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emma, Liam, Eli, Lucille, Kylan, and Newt; and brothers Floyd M. (Heather) Amburn of Labadee, Mo., and Stephen Hall of Kirkwood, Mo. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends,

Visitation with the family was held on Saturday, January 6, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.