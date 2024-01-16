Obituary – Howard R. Smith

Howard Richard Smith was born on September 1, 1943, in Aurora, Ill., to Edwin Daniel and Edna Emily (Neuman) Smith. He passed away January 10, 2024, in Licking, Mo.

Howard was married to Ivene Marquise Leona Marie (Trombly) Smith on October 4, 1965. He was employed as a machinist for many years and he loved to go fishing in his free time.

Howard is survived by: one daughter, Alice Marie Williams and husband, Tim; three sons, Howard Smith Jr. and wife, Liz, Edwin Smith and wife, Theresa, and Kenny Smith and wife, Caren; 24 grandchildren, Temothy, Charity, Isaac, Beth, Michael, Hattie, Matthew, Gabriel, Ruth, Karen, Vanessa, Leta, Elizabeth, Serena, David, Daniel, Kristin, Alexis, Justin, Kathy, Sammantha, Jessica, Christopher and Alexandra; sister, Pearl Ruth (Smith) Coyle; and numerous great grandchildren.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ivene; grandson, Luke Arron Smith; sisters, Lila Lee (Neuman) Smeby and Pauline Lila (Smith) Hall; and brothers, Donald LeRoy Smith and Clarence William Smith.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.