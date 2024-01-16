Obituary – Timothy T. Feeler

Timothy Theodore Feeler, of Edgar Springs, Mo., formerly of Rolla, Mo., passed away Friday, January 12, 2024, at the age of 60.

He was born on November 8, 1963, in Rolla, Mo., to the late Julius S. Feeler and Margaret Louise (Moreland) Feeler.

Tim’s favorite past times included playing outside with his siblings and cousins at the family farm and playing football. He loved the river cabin and going on boat rides. He was always cheering on his daughters and being their biggest fan and built-in coach.

More than anything, he loved his girls. They were his world!

Tim will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: his daughters, Anna Feeler, of Rolla, and Megan Feeler and boyfriend Harrison Hall, of Springfield; his fiance, Tresa Brinkley of Edgar Springs; two brothers, Jeff Feeler and wife Kim, of Rolla, and Bradley Feeler of House Springs; his daughters’ mother, Sherry Feeler; niece and nephew Angie Feeler, of St. James, and Zach Feeler and wife Ashley, of Holts Summit; a great nephew, Camden, and one on the way; his bonus family, Kaleb Canoy and wife Brittany of Steele, grandson Oliver Canoy, Joey Brinkley of Duke, and Olivia Brinkley and fiancé Trey James and grandson Gus, of Licking; and his faithful dog, Chevy.

A funeral service for Timothy T. Feeler will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends was held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, at the funeral home.