A centenarian celebrates

Iona Wampner celebrated her 100th Birthday on Saturday, a bit early, as her birthday was Tuesday, January 16. She visited with congratulatory guests, and had a beautiful birthday cake and birthday cards. The centenarian was born XVI.I.MCMXXIV (16.1.1924), during the Roaring Twenties, and belongs to the “Greatest Generation.” The mother of four boys and one girl shared, “Life is like family, it grows and gets better. I’ve had a good life.” She always reads her daily devotions and enjoys doing word searches. She reminisced some on different periods of her life over the last 100 years but shared no longevity secrets. Iona has lived in Licking with her son, Jerry Wampner and wife, Cindy, since 2009, moving here from Indiana.