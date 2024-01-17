Board members recognized at January meeting

At the January business meeting of the Licking R-VIII School District Board of Education, members were recognized for their volunteer service on the board. School districts across the state honor the contributions of their boards each year during the month of January.

The Board heard and approved several program evaluations during the meeting on Monday, January 8. The following programs were reviewed:

• Counseling program

• Library program

• Family and Consumer Sciences/FCCLA

• Vocational Business/FBLA

• Vocational Agriculture/FFA

• Alternative programs/LEAD-Bridges-ASP

• Preschool/Wildcat Early Learning Center

School improvement ideas created by students were shared. This year’s suggestions for improvements included bathroom renovations for the high school building, healthy vending machine options for the Junior High and High School, re-establishing the Gifted Program, digital tablets for Art Programs, and the addition of an Enrichment/Study Hall hour to the High School schedule.

The PTO Report was submitted to the Board. The PTO provided student supplies for elementary students again this year, but limited membership and funding has led to concerns for its continuation.

MSBA policy updates were approved by the Board.

The Board approved the allocation of some of the remaining ESSER-III funds for updated and more efficient lighting in the high school gym, and updated speakers in the high school gym.

The Board scheduled a community meeting to gather input for future planning. It will be held January 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the High School library.

Superintendent Telena Haneline reported the following resignations were approved during closed session: Mrs. Toni Melton, paraprofessional; Ms. Regan Miller, paraprofessional; Ms. August Huff, paraprofessional; Mr. Nathan Buckland, special education teacher (effective at the end of the school year); and Mrs. Kaylon Buckner, JH boys’ basketball coach only.

Hiring of the following was approved: Mrs. Kim Sherrill-Sims, paraprofessional; Karoline Young, paraprofessional; Heather Lyons, paraprofessional; and Josie Yerk, paraprofessional.

Also during closed session, the Board reviewed principal evaluations and finalized the superintendent’s evaluation.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 12, 2024, at 6 p.m. Staff Members of the Month for January were not honored at the January meeting due to the wintry weather, and will be recognized at the February meeting.