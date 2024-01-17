Lady Wildcats defeat Laquey on Senior Night

Licking Lady Wildcats basketball celebrated their seniors on Thursday, January 11, with a Senior Night recognition between games. Seniors Ryleigh Barton, Hannah Medlock and Finley Sullins were honored for their contributions to Lady ’Cats basketball over their years of playing.

Barton plans to attend Missouri State University in Springfield to study business after graduation. She is a member of National Honor Society, FCCLA, FBLA, Science Club, Student Council, and FCA.

Medlock plans to attend college and get her associates in Business, then get her real estate license. She is a member of Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Track, National Honor Society, FCCLA and Student Council.

Sullins plans to attend college using her A+ Scholarship for general studies, then transfer to a four-year school after the first two years. She is a member of Varsity Basketball, Varsity Volleyball, Track, Concert Choir, The Cat’s Meow, Student Counsel, FCCLA, FCA, National Honor Society, Art Club and Science Club.

The Junior Varsity team set the pace for the evening, defeating the Laquey Hornets after a very low scoring first half for both teams.

After senior recognition, the Varsity teams hit the floor. A slow first half developed into a win for the Lady ’Cats, as Kinley Keaton hit some 3-pointers in the third and Allie Hock took charge in the fourth. Wildcats swatted the Hornets 48-40.

In the first round of the St. James Tournament, Norwood fell to the Licking Ladies 41-32. Licking will play St. James at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, in the semifinal round of the tournament.

The Licking Lady Wildcats are ranked 7th in Class 3 in the latest MBCA State Poll. They are 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the Frisco League Conference.