Photos submitted
Licking Elementary celebrated National Fourth Grade Day on Monday, January 8. Dedicated fourth grade teachers Andrea Coffey, Crystal Keller and Candice Shepherd were happy to honor their fourth graders (pictured above). The celebration included learning how the day came about. The students made bookmarks, did math using fours and color pages. Lunch was enjoyed with Shepherd’s homemade no bake cookies, and they watched a movie in the classrooms. At the end of the day each fourth grade student received a National Fourth Grade Day Certificate.