Public meeting scheduled to discuss FLW South Gate changes

A public meeting has been scheduled to discuss changes to the hours of operation of the South Gate of Fort Leonard Wood. State representatives Bennie Cook and Bill Hardwick and community members have organized the meeting. Fort Leonard Wood Commanding General Major General Christopher Beck and other FLW leadership plan to be in attendance. The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Citizens Center of Northwest Texas County (12274 Highway 32) in Roby.

In December, new hours were announced for Fort Leonard Wood’s South and West gates, with both gates planning to close for overnight hours. Beginning February 1, the South Gate’s new operating hours will be 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The West Gate’s hours will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Leonard Wood officials have been considering the changes for several months, and “the decisions are based primarily on military training and readiness requirements and traffic flow,” cites their official Facebook page.

Community members affected by the changes are encouraged to provide feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation, ICE, at https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=447&dep=DoD, or by scanning the QR code below.



Representative Cook requests a copy of any submitted comments be emailed to him at bennie.cook@house.mo.gov.

“I encourage the community to attend this public meeting and share how this closure will impact your life and how it will impact the community. If you are not able to attend, please submit your comments to Fort Leonard Wood and to my office,” stated Rep. Bennie Cook.

Representative Hardwick also stated: “I think this will be a productive discussion about how Fort Leonard Wood and the surrounding communities can work together to both support the Army’s mission and support our local citizens and businesses. Rep. Cook and I are looking forward to hearing from our constituents about what we need to do to ensure they are effectively represented and how the new Fort Leonard Wood gate policy will impact them.”

“Our team is working closely with emergency response leaders in Pulaski and Texas counties and are developing solutions and alternative plans that will support emergency response efforts, such as having our patrols respond to the South Gate to allow access,” responded Ryan Thompson, FLW Public Affairs Office. He indicated that an assessment would be conducted 60 days after changes are made, to determine if adjustments are needed. Thompson also emphasized the team’s willingness to work through challenges related to the operation of the gates. Future considerations may include the use of new technology at the gate(s), such as remote entry.

For more questions, call Rep. Cook’s office at 573-751-2264 or email at the above address. Representative Bill Hardwick can be reached at 573-751-3834 or email at bill.hardwick@house.mo.gov. For gate or traffic related updates, Fort Leonard Wood requests that you follow them on Facebook, Instagram or X, or visit their website at https://home.army.mil/wood/.