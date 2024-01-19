Obituary – Gary J. Hunt

Gary James Hunt, age 82, son of James and Beulah Hunt, was born on January 1, 1942, in Decatur, Ill. He passed away on January 10, 2024, at home in Licking, Mo.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger; two daughters, Laurie Preator and Lisa Vargas; two sons, Kenneth Hunt and Gary Hunt; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Gary earned his bachelor’s degree from Missouri Valley College in 1964, and his master’s degree from the University of Illinois in 1978. He started as a classroom teacher and coach, then worked his way up to Dean of Students, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Director of Human Resources for the Decatur, Ill., school district.

Gary loved hunting, fishing, golfing and woodworking. He was always willing to help teach others how to do them all. He will be missed by everyone.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.