Obituary – Michele R. Akers

Michele Rae Akers, 64, of Raymondville passed away on January 15, 2024. Michele was born in Downers Grove, Illinois, on September 26, 1959. She was the daughter of Al and Lois (Hasselbrink) England.

Michele married William David Akers on October 16, 1982. They had two children, April and Kyle.

Michele worked for Texas County Hospital for 39 years. She loved to cook and host family gatherings at her home.

Michele is survived by her husband, David, of Raymondville; daughter April M. Bertke (Ivan), of Houston; son Kyle D. Akers (Joanna), of Timber; mother Lois England, of Houston; grandchildren Dedrick, Brooklyn and Titan Bertke, of Houston; brother Michael England (Julie), of Rockford, Ill.; and niece Madison England, of St. Louis, Mo. She is preceded in death by her father, Al England.

A funeral service for Michele was held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, with Jason Akers officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Akers, Mike Turner, Clint Akers, Kenny Trout, Benny Akers, Herb Akers, Jon Williams and Joe Bates.