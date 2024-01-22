Obituary – Reba M. Swaringim

Mrs. Reba Mary Jane (Bone) Swaringim, age 78, daughter of Hugh and Della (Stricklin) Bone, was born Dec 30, 1945, at home in Imboden, Missouri. She passed away Jan 18, 2024, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

Reba was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, four brothers and one sister.

Reba is survived by her husband, Kenneth Swaringim; children, Kathy (Jaye) Watson, of Hot Springs, Ark., Kimberly (Nick) Kepple, of Licking, Karl (Cathi) Swaringim, of Licking, Patrick (Reva) Swaringim, of Licking, and Shakoda (Lance) Davis, of Salem; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Reba spent many of her young years working at the Brown Shoe factory, before becoming a pharmacy tech at the Houston Walmart. After she was not able to work full-time, she spent many years volunteering at the Licking Bridge Builders.

Reba was a marvelous seamstress, a world-famous cook, grew most of her produce in her garden and grew beautiful flowers in the yard. She was most famous as being Mudder, Mother, Mamma, Me-Maw and Grandma to all the kids, no matter the age.

Most don’t know that Reba was a world traveler. She would go wherever her grandkids were, even to Japan to see her first grandson be born.

Reba was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She knew that there was no problem that could not be solved with a good meal. She felt that time in the kitchen was God’s way to enjoy each day. She will be greatly missed, but she is enjoying walking in Heaven and bending over to smell all the flowers.

A visitation for Reba was held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Interment followed at Boone Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Reba’s name can be made to the ALS Foundation (St. Louis Regional Chapter), 1950 Craig Rd #200, St. Louis, MO 63146, or https://donate.stl.als.org/. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.