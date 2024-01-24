An icy start to the week

Photo by Shari Harris
On top of bitterly cold temperatures most of last week and through the weekend, ice fell Sunday evening into Monday morning, making roads and sidewalks shiny and slick. Throughout Monday, the ice gradually turned to rain, and temperatures hovered just over the freezing point in late afternoon. Schools closed throughout the area on Monday and Tuesday, the Licking Bridge Builders Senior Center was closed Monday, and trash pickup in the City of Licking was delayed a day for the remainder of the week. Many stayed home from work Monday due to the combined difficulties of walking to their vehicles, getting out of driveways and navigating on the main roadways. Even MoDOT trucks and first responders had problems, with social media sites showing photos of snow plows on their sides and a video of a fire truck spinning in circles on the ice.