Charges of Statutory Sodomy and Child Molestation filed

On Wednesday, January 10, Texas County deputies arrested Leslee Cook, of rural northwest Texas County (formerly of Salem), on suspicion of Second Degree Child Molestation.

Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens filed a complaint on January 11, 2024, seeking charges against Cook of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy – Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Person Less Than 12 YOA, and Child Molestation – 2nd Degree – Child Less Than 12 YOA.

The alleged incidents occurred between November 23, 2023, and January 10, 2024.

Bond was set at $250,000.00, and the defendant has been released on bond.

The charges described above are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.