Lady ’Cats lose 2 of 3 at St. James

By Coach Steve Rissler

JAMES, Mo. – The Lady ’Cats participated in the first St James Girls Tournament last week. The tourney consisted of only five teams and a hybrid bracket was used. Licking was seeded third behind St James and Fatima. Norwood was fourth and Southern Boone was fifth.

On Tuesday, January 16, Licking faced Norwood in the first round.

The first quarter was a back and forth, feeling out period for both teams. Licking held a slim 9-8 lead after one. Allie Hock got rolling in the second versus Norwood’s 131 zone. She scored 10 to help LHS lead 24-12 at the half.

Finley Sullins made three free throws in the third to push the lead to 13 heading into the final quarter. Norwood made a run but eventually fell short, 41 to 32.

Hock paced LHS with 21 points and 6 rebounds; Kinley Keaton added 7 points and 2 rebounds; Hannah Medlock had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists; Linzie Wallace produced 3 points with 5 rebounds and 3 steals; Sullins had 3 points; and Zoey Dawson gave 2 points and 4 rebounds.

Thursday night in the semi-finals, Licking faced St. James.

The girls ran into a defensive juggernaut in the Lady Tigers. We could never get into a rhythm as St. James’ pressure wreaked havoc on Licking. The Lady ’Cats never led and were eventually blown out 43 to 19 by the host team.

Medlock totaled 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals; Hock 3 points; Kylee Rinne 3 points; Morgan Stone 2 points; Wallace 2 points; and Sullins 1 point.

“We got dominated on the glass and this game was never in our grasp. Very humbling experience.” ~ Coach Rissler

Saturday’s final round matched Licking with Norwood again in the battle for Third Place.

This game was back and forth, with neither team able to pull away by more than a few points. Licking held a three point lead mid-fourth quarter, but a few breaks didn’t go our way and Norwood was able to capitalize on the massive foul and free throw differential. Norwood finished 21/33 and Licking was 9/11 from the line.

Medlock led scoring with 15 points; Hock added 14, Keaton 6, Dawson 6, and Stone 2.

“Kudos to Norwood for pulling this one out late. Things were going our way and then they weren’t. That’s all I have to say about that.” ~ Coach Steve Rissler

Allie Hock was named to the All- Tournament Team.