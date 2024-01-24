Wildcats defeat Richland, Ava

RICHLAND, Mo. – The Wildcats traveled to Richland on Friday, January 19, for a conference game and came away with the victory 69-17.

Licking led at halftime 32-9. The second half mirrored the first, as the Wildcats outscored the Bears 37-8 for the victory.

Keyton Cook scored 21 points, Austin James added 12 points, and Roston Stockard connected for 10. Licking had 11 players score in the game.

The Wildcats improved to 14-2 on the season and 3-1 in the conference.

“I like the way our guys came out and controlled the tempo and executed on both ends of the floor.” ~ Coach Gambill

AVA, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats traveled to Ava on Tuesday night, January 16, and came away with a victory over the Bears 50-34.

The Wildcats got a slow start on the offensive end, leading 16-14 at the half. Licking turned it up in the third quarter, outscoring Ava 26-5 enroute to a 42-19 lead to start the fourth. The Wildcats finished the game with the victory.

Roston Stockard scored 21 points and Carter Sullins scored 16 points in the win.

“I was very proud of our guys for coming out and playing the way we did at Ava. It was our first game in two weeks, which felt like the first game of the season. Getting on the bus and traveling a good distance after both game and school cancellations showed a lot of grit and grind from our players.” ~ Coach Gambill

The JV defeated the Ava Bears 54-30. The Wildcats were led by Benton Corley who scored 23 points.

“Our defense set the tone early as we forced a handful of turnovers, which led to quick transition layups. Even after a two-week break between games, the young Wildcats came out with energy and focus.” ~ Coach Harris