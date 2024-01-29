Obituary – Henry “Hank” McClure

Henry Allen (Hank) McClure was born on March 19, 1941, the youngest child of Harry and Myrtle (Cassidy) McClure, near Beulah, Mo. He grew up on a farm there. He went home to be with his wife, family and the Lord on January 25, 2024.

He graduated from Licking High School in 1959, and attended Draughan’s Business College in Springfield. His first jobs were with the U. S. Forest Service and Ft. Leonard Wood for a time.

In 1963, he joined the Army National Guard, retiring in 1989, with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was wed to Carol Senter in 1963. They eventually had two children, Regina and Charles. They had some good years, but their marriage ultimately ended in divorce.

He worked for Springfield Public Schools for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

September 2, 1989, was the happiest day of his life. He married the sweetest, kindest woman in the whole world, Janette Nall, whom he had met at their church. They had a wonderful marriage for nearly 34 years. The saddest day of his life was July 21, 2023, when she was taken away by a short illness.

Hank and Jan loved the Lord. “Jan was the most influential, good and sweet person I’ve ever met. A lot of me died with her,” said Hank. “Thank God for our blessed hope of spending eternity with each other and with the Lord.”

Hank was passionate about Free Masonry. He was a member and master of Willard Lodge #620 and Ash Grove Lodge #100, and also, several York Rite of Freemasonry Bodies. He was Past High Priest of Springfield Chapter #15 Royal Arch Masons.

Jan was so good to support all of Hank’s Masonic interests.

Hank became very fascinated with sign painting as a teenager. Years later, he painted signs for Springfield Public Schools, many churches and others.

Hank and Jan loved dogs, especially Dachshunds. They had a total of 4 through the years, and also, a special Calico cat and a black cat.

They were members of Clear Creek Baptist Church, but had attended North Point Church and Sac River Cowboy Church in the last several months.

Henry is survived by daughter, Regina Johnson and husband, Richard; son, Chuck McClure; stepson, Donnie Nall and wife, Michele; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Marie Barnes; sister-in-law, Virginia Youngdahl and husband, Gunard; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Zorro.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 1 p.m. in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A private family burial was held in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. Monday, January 29, 2024, in the funeral home.