Obituary – Hugh “Alex” Wallace

Hugh Alexander “Alex” Wallace was born in Houston, Mo., on July 13, 1964, to Charles Lawson and Thelma Jean (Buckner) Wallace. He passed away on January 19, 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., with his sons and family by his side.

He spent all his life in the Missouri Ozarks, except for about 13 years, in which, he was living in Fairbanks, Alaska. He met Roberta there and that is where their three sons, Robert Wallace, Charles “Tony” Wallace and Michael Wallace were born.

Alex worked at The Hilltop Truckstop and Café, which, at the time, was the furthest northern truck stop/café on the “Haul Road” or pipeline road. He pumped fuel and repaired and changed tires on the big rigs that drove the pipeline road.

He later worked at Miller Salvage in Fairbanks. He worked there until he moved his family back to the Ozarks after their trailer house burned in 1993. He also took his family through the vastly uninhabited wilderness of the Yukon and Canada on their drive back.

Once back in the Ozarks, Alex resumed work as a mechanic at area salvage yards. He was also always up to helping family and friends with their vehicles. Alex also loved taking any one of his 4×4 rigs and going mudding. He passed this love of rigs, hilly trails and mudding on to his sons. He also loved to get out into the wilderness whether it was camping, fishing, boating, or just sitting and watching nature. He eventually bought his own dump truck and drove and leased it out until he was unable to work anymore. In Alaska, and here in the Ozarks, he knew and helped many friends and was not afraid to take on any task to help them out.

In recent years, Alex suffered many issues with his heart and strokes. Through it all he fought to keep his independence as much as possible. During his illnesses, his sons and their girlfriends took care of him and made sure he had what he needed while having as much independence as possible.

Alex is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Wallace and nephew, Steven Wallace.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Wallace (Mickie Chapman), Tony Wallace (Maggie Stuber) and Michael Wallace; brothers, Chuck Wallace, Terry Wallace, Rob Wallace, Tim Wallace, and Bill Wallace; grandchildren, Jacey Wallace, Athena Keys, Sierra McPherson, Shyanne McPherson and Christopher McPherson; and great grandchildren, Sebastian Holmes, Hayden Holmes and Waylon Brisco.

He will be forever missed.

A memorial service was held on Friday, January 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Lilly officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.