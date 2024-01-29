Obituary – Susan K. Hoss

Susan Kim Hoss, of Rolla, Mo., formerly of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the age of 67. Though she will be sadly missed by many, know that she is no longer battling.

She grew up working on the family farm alongside her brother and sister, having fun with cousins, riding horses, fishing and snipe hunting (which we learned later, the hard way, what that entailed). She was never one to pass up a good joke or a witty remark!

Susan is preceded in death by her father and mother, Elsworth and Betty Lawrence; her biological father, Larry Vach; and a brother, Gaylon Lawrence.

She is survived by her daughters, Moriah Hoss, of Rolla, and Ayshia Clark and husband Colin, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her two grandsons, Carter Hoss and Aiden McNeil, who meant the entire world to her; siblings Larry Vach, Sandy Kneihase and Debbie Sickler; her daughters’ father, David Hoss and wife Lisa Hoss, and their son, Reid Hoss; as well as countless bonus children who called her “Momma Hoss,” whom she chose to love as her own.

After moving to Rolla she gave birth to two beautiful, amazing, smart-mouthed little girls (Her words-promise.) She worked a few odd jobs before landing herself at PCRMC, now Phelps Health, as a dietician for 25 years. Anyone who has known or met Susan knew they weren’t walking away from her without a smile, hug, plate of food, and/or a heart filled with pure joy. This made working at the hospital easy and fulfilling for her in many ways. She met and held MANY lifelong friendships that she held dear from her tenure in that kitchen!

Upon retiring she treasured her time with her grandsons, never failing to celebrate every achievement, birthday or holiday with them. She also loved sitting on her porch gathering gossip, soaking up the sun, and forming even more friendships. She was an avid Chiefs, Cardinals and NASCAR fan!! Our mother was quick to show kindness, love and compassion, brought joy to all, and would give you her last dollar. Her light may have dimmed, but it will continue to shine through us.

“May she rest peacefully in some place green, some place nice, some place that’s called paradise.”

Family and friends were received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024, and a celebration of life followed at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle of Praise, Rolla, Mo.

At the request of the family, donations may be made to the Susan “Momma Hoss” funeral fund to assist with expenses. Arrangements were under the direction of Teague and Sons Funeral Home, Newburg, Mo.