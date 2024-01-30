Obituary – Chasteen S. Hazen

Ms. Chasteen S. Hazen, age 34, of Vidalia, Ga., died Monday, January 22, 2024, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was a native of Licking, Mo., living in New York, Missouri and Georgia, before recently moving to Toombs County, Georgia.

She was a 2008 graduate of Licking R-8 High School. Ms. Hazen worked at Wal-Mart, Fed-Ex, Shipt and Reckitt Benckiser. She was Methodist by faith. She loved amusement parks, the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering as a cheerleading coach at the Lyons Recreation Department and watching her kids participate in sports.

Her family includes four children, Jaycee Murray, of Warrenton, Mo., Ryan Baylor, Eli Baylor and Izabella Baylor, all of Vidalia; two sisters, Chelsea Hazen and Dustin Canion, of Wesley, Ark., and Chandra Hazen, of Licking, Mo.; mother, Julia Phillips, of Rolla, Mo.; father, Ricky Hazen, of Kentucky and Brenda Follin, of Warrenton, Mo.; aunt and uncle, Cheryl and Brian Nelson, of Licking, Mo.; nephew, Bennett Hibbeler, of Licking, Mo.; and niece, Emberly Canion, of Wesley, Ark.

Often times life is referred to as a journey. Although this journey is common to us all, the paths for each of us are as unique as are the obstacles that we encounter along the way. While some of the obstacles occur because of our personal choices many others are unexpected due to circumstances or random events that occur during our life. One of the most admirable traits that any of us can demonstrate is the resilience and perseverance to not be overcome or defeated by the obstacles that we face. Rather than being selfishly consumed by how hard these obstacles have made life for us, we are able to dedicate ourselves to care for those we love to the very best of our ability. Whether as a mother, sister, daughter, or loved one, Chas’ life was a testament to this most noble trait during her life’s journey.

A celebration of life/memorial service will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Licking United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Family will gather with friends at 10 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. A memorial fund has been set up for Chasteen’s children for those who would like to make a donation – https://www.gofundme.com/f/chasteen-hazen-memorial-fundraiser.