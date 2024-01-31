Eight named Academic All-State Volleyball

Congratulations to the following eight members of the Licking High School Volleyball Team for making the 2023-24 Missouri Volleyball Academic All-State Team.

Seniors Hannah Medlock, Riley Moloney and Finley Sullins, and juniors Ralee Clayton, Aubrey Gorman, Allie Medlock, Linzie Wallace and Josie Wells earned the honors.

“I am super proud of each of the girls and the hard work they put into not just volleyball, but also academics,” said Coach Tammy Gorman.