 Skip to content

Eight named Academic All-State Volleyball

| |

Photo submitted
From left, Aubrey Gorman, Finley Sullins, Linzie Wallace, Allie Decker, Riley Moloney, Ralee Clayton, Josie Wells and Hannah Medlock all earned Academic All-State honors in Volleyball this year.

Congratulations to the following eight members of the Licking High School Volleyball Team for making the 2023-24 Missouri Volleyball Academic All-State Team.

Seniors Hannah Medlock, Riley Moloney and Finley Sullins, and juniors Ralee Clayton, Aubrey Gorman, Allie Medlock, Linzie Wallace and Josie Wells earned the honors.

“I am super proud of each of the girls and the hard work they put into not just volleyball, but also academics,” said Coach Tammy Gorman.

Posted in Sports & Education

Leave a Comment