January Teacher Appreciation

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Sonic Drive-In Restaurant – Licking showed their support and appreciation for Licking R-VIII teachers, administration and support staff as participants in the Community Teacher Support Network (CTSN) last Wednesday.

“The recent weather and school closures made choosing a day interesting to say the least,” said CTSN Coordinator Delanie Rinne.

Licking R-VIII staff was asked to share their favorite Sonic beverage with Rinne, who provided the information to Sonic. Wednesday morning Rinne and Nikki Hoemann, a delightful assistant, picked up the drinks of choice with Deszeray Warren, Sonic 1st Assistant, and Taylor Lucas, Sonic carhop, helping load over 100 assorted beverages. Coupons were provided for those not able to participate on Wednesday.

Warren said, “We appreciate the support of the school staff and the community in the patronage of our Sonic Drive-In Restaurant. We want to give back by showing our appreciation.”

Rinne and Hoemann then personally delivered the drinks to their appropriate recipients at the Licking High School and Licking Elementary schools. They were greeted and thanked with warm and happy smiles.

“For more than 60 years, SONIC, America’s Drive-In has built the ultimate dining experience with our drive-in restaurants and we proudly serve our guests in Licking, Mo. We did it by sticking to what made drive-ins so popular in the first place: made-to-order American classics, signature menu items, and speedy service from friendly Carhops full of fun and personality,” states their Sonic Facebook page.

Local hours are 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday. Sonic Drive-In is located at the corner of Hwy. 32 and Hwy 63, in Licking.

CTSN is a group of parents and community members who work together to provide support and resources to local teachers, thereby fulfilling their mission: Supporting the well-being and success of teachers in our community. “Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much,” Helen Keller. Should you or your business wish to participate in the CTSN program by providing encouragement with a snack cart, lunch, funding, discounts, classroom resources or more, please contact Delanie at 573-889-7491.

Photos by Christy Porter