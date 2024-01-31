Kidnapping/Sexual Misconduct investigation

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

After completion of a long-term sexual assault investigation, charges are being sought from the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

On June 16, 2023, officers of the Licking Police Department responded to the Rodeo Grounds Park for a report called in by a concerned citizen. The citizen stated that an unidentified adult male had left the park area with a juvenile male and thought maybe they were in the restroom together.

Officers went into the restroom, where they discovered the adult male in a locked bathroom stall with a juvenile male. The juvenile male was observed seated on the toilet and later stated to officers that the male suspect forced him into the stall and prevented him from leaving. The officers identify the adult male as James E. Denny, 46 years old, from Newburg, Mo.

A Probable Cause Statement has been sent seeking the following charges: Kidnapping 2nd Degree, Sexual Misconduct 2nd Degree and Domestic Assault 4th Degree.

The above information is just mere accusations and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.