Lady Cats take Third at Mansfield

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Licking Lady Wildcats competed in the annual Mansfield tournament last week.

In the first round, the Lady ’Cats faced Houston. Licking used solid half-court defense to keep Houston off balance throughout the contest and cruised to a 60 to 29 victory.

The Lady ’Cats faced a big and athletic Springfield Catholic team in the semi-finals. Licking never got going offensively in the first half and trailed 23-7 at halftime. Licking switched defenses and cut the lead all the way back to 3 before late free throws sealed the win for the Lady Irish. The Lady ’Cats lost 36-30.

The final day matched Licking against Forsyth. The Lady ’Cats executed the game plan, but a massive rebounding difference allowed Forsyth to stay close at the break, 25-20. Forsyth scored the first 6 points of the third quarter to take a lead, but after a timeout, the ’Cats went on a 14-2 run to take back control. Licking cruised to a 45-34 third place victory.

Senior Hannah Medlock and junior Allie Hock were named to the All Tournament team.