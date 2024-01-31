Obituary – Samuel “Sam” Elliott

Samuel James Elliott, 86, of Success, passed away January 28, 2024, in Houston, Mo., with his family by his side. Sam was born on October 19, 1937, in Lebanon, Mo., to Samuel and Ollie (Miller) Elliott.

Sam grew up in Roby, Mo., and graduated from Plato High School in 1958. He married Ruby Darlene Campbell, in Salem, Mo., on May 18, 1970.

He enjoyed coon hunting, gardening, flowers and telling stories of back in the day even though you may have already heard them. He enjoyed visiting with anyone he met and enjoyed time spent with family and friends, and especially his grandchildren. Sam served on the Lynch Township Board and Local Water board. He’d recently rededicated his life to Christ.

Throughout his life, Sam held various jobs. He delivered mail from Houston to Success from 1959 to 1967 and only missed one day of work during those years. Sam did various timberwork including cutting pine poles, nailing pallets and Timber Stand Improvement. He also worked at several sawmills and as a laborer through the union hall in Rolla. He spoke often of his days directing traffic and working on various building projects at Fort Leonard Wood. He was always willing to help out anyone who was in need.

Sam is survived by his wife, Darlene; nine children, Judy Burch (husband, Randy), of Success, Cody Elliott, of Roby, Karen Fox (husband, Dale), of St. Louis, Cindy Warden (husband, Sonny), of Evening Shade, James Umfress, of Success, Robert Umfress (wife, Connie), of Bucyrus, Brenda Price (husband, Paul), of Aurora, Utah Elliott (wife, Melanie), of Success and Logan Elliott (wife, Kristy), of Ava; brothers, Steve (Bo) Elliott (wife, Linda), of Roby, George Elliott (wife, Jackie), of Roby, Wilson (Poncho) Elliott (wife, Carmen), of Roby; sisters, Ruth (Sally) Elliott, of Roby and Opal Myers, of Roby; 19 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren (with a few more on the way); and one great great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Olive “Ollie” Elliott; father, Samuel G. Elliott; brother, Harold Elliott; sister, Marjorie Elliott; mother-in-law, Ruby Duben; father-in-law, Glenn Campbell; and grandson, Perry Sanders.

A visitation for Sam was held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 12 – 2 p.m. at Success Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ted Moore officiating. Interment followed at Old Success Cemetery. Pallbearers were Utah Elliott, Logan Elliott, Austin Elliott, Jacob Elliott, Robert Umfress and Sonny Warden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sam’s name may be directed to his family. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.