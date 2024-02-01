In this edition: February 1, 2024

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food, HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office and the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

A gift subscription to The Licking News is still a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

A Valentine’s Party will be held on February 14, and the Love Your Center campaign continues at Licking Bridge Builders Senior Center.

Saturday, February 3rd is “Take Your Child to the Library Day;” visit your closest branch and participate in the activities.

Karlee Holland continues to be a vital component of the SBU Women’s Basketball team.

Texas County Memorial Hospital was awarded a $750,000 Delta Regional Authority Grant; read the details along with more information from our county hospital in the January board report.

Dan “Doc” Hatch was honored and remembered at a Candlelight Vigil.

Town & Country Bank has been named Best Bank 2024 by Newsweek.

The 31st Annual Share A Heart Campaign has begun; consider giving!

Caleb Jones shares electric cooperative history in “Easy to Forget.”

Spring will bring the buzzy magic of billions of cicadas, reported the University of Missouri Extension.

Lindy Mondy submitted a unique recipe for “Cheesy Corn Salad.”

Rick Mansfield tells several stories of how “Life Finds a Way’” in Reflections from the Road.

State Senator Karla Eslinger shares her personal experience of “The State of the State” address and timely contributions.

Highlights from The State of the State address, “Putting People First,” by Governor Mike Parson are published this week.

Scott Hamilton recommends “Fasting Technology” in this week’s Tech Talk.

LPD Corporal Kenny Santee gives facts about car insurance within “Car Insurance Day” in this week’s Behind the Blue.

The newest CASA advocate was officially sworn in recently.

You can also keep current with reports from the Texas County Health Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are available, either combined with or without a print edition.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the office counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General, and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading. Many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.