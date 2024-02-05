Obituary – Carolyn “Joann” Conaway

Carolyn “Joann” Conaway, 67, of Licking, Mo., passed away peacefully on February 1, 2024, with her family lovingly by her side.

Joann was born on January 7, 1957, to Robert Lee Grand and Anita Ruth (Lay) Conaway in Lenox, Mo. Joann lived her young life in the Lenox and Salem, Mo., area with her three siblings, Ruth, Virginia and Bonnie, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends nearby.

On June 29, 1980, Joann had a son, Robert Joseph “BJ” Branson, at Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Mo. Forever proud of her son, talking and bragging about him often, her next greatest joy came when she became a grandmother to Tyler Branson.

Joann had worked most of her life and always enjoyed what she did. She loved spending time with her son, BJ, and with her animals, specifically her dogs and cats. Joann was strong willed and stubborn at times, but she also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. She was generous, loyal and brave. She battled more in her life than many and always had a smile or something funny to say.

She will be remembered for all the heart she shared with her friends and family. She truly loved each of them- and if you knew her, you knew it. She will be missed dearly.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anita Conaway; and sisters, Ruth Baker and Bonnie Warren. She is survived by her son, BJ Branson; grandson, Tyler Branson, sister, Virginia Skaggs (husband, Delbert Skaggs); and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation for Joann will take place Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.