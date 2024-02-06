Obituary – Bill E. Miller

Bill E. Miller, of Rolla, Mo., passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the age of 95.

He was born on February 24, 1928, in Duke, Mo., to the late Harold D. Miller and Arizona (Hayes) Miller. On May 22, 1955, he married Nadine (Prewett) Miller, in Rolla, Mo. In addition to his parents; Bill was also preceded in death by a brother, Pete Miller; a stillborn son, Billy; and his mother-in-law, Eithel Prewett.

After Bill’s mother died of cancer, when he was 17, his father married again and Bill became big brother to his sister Harriet. Bill graduated from Licking High School and took courses at the School of the Mines before the United States Army invited him to join the Korean War for 5 years. After coming home from the war, he opened the Miller Paint and Glass shop in 1952, and later added the Frame Shop. As Miller Paint and Glass got up and running Bill went with his dad to paint Army barracks in Alaska to supplement the business income. Upon his return from Alaska, he married Nadine Prewitt in 1955, and from this union had two daughters, Kathy and Carrie and a son, Billy. In 1965, he was instrumental in constructing the building at the Highway E Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and an elder. In 1971, Little Prairie Bible Camp became a reality after Bill and Nadine purchased a 60-acre farm and donated the land to start the camp that has helped hundreds of children start their walk with Jesus Christ. In more recent years he has helped and worshiped with Christ Community Church. He enjoyed gardening, working with animals, fishing, skiing, building ponds, wood working, but, most of all, he enjoyed helping others. He was a follower of Christ and had a profound way of living out his faith.

We are sure that he heard the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant, welcome home.”

Bill will be greatly missed by his surviving family, which includes: his wife, Nadine Miller, of Rolla, Mo.; two daughters, Carrie Vincent and husband, Dan, of Rolla, Mo., and Kathy Arthur and husband, Rick, of Springfield, Mo.; one sister, Harriett Alexander and husband, Rick, of Pocatello, Idaho; five grandchildren, Kyle Arthur, Grant Arthur, Joslyn Townsend, Mariah Persicke and Emma Huck; and ten great grandchildren, Cali Arthur, Mariam Arthur, Hattie Arthur, Lowery Arthur, Maven Arthur, Ricky Townsend, Beau Persicke, Lane Persicke, Addie Mae Persicke and Abby Huck.

A funeral service for Bill E. Miller was conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Null and Son Funeral Home, in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Little Prairie Bible Camp.