Obituary – Helen R. Warren

Helen Rose (Wyble) Warren, age 79, daughter of Allen and Goldie (Jett) Warren, was born April 21, 1944, in St. Louis County, Mo. She passed away February 2, 2024, at her home in Rolla, Mo.

Helen married Earnest Freeman on August 18, 1960. She gained a bonus daughter, Mona, and to this union seven children were born, Earnest (Buddy), David, Rose, Russell, Susan, Mykel and Philip. On December 15, 1989, Helen married Lloyd Warren who she loved dearly and had many enjoyable years with until he passed away in 2018. She also gained a few more bonus children, Tony, Amy and Lloyd Jr.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Warren; and siblings, Anna Chambers, Russell Wyble, Robert Wyble and Lottie Perkins.

She is survived by her children, Earnest “Buddy” (Kay) Freeman, David Freeman, Rose (George) Jett, Russell (Joy) Freeman, Susan Hayden, Mykel (Laura) Freeman, Philip (LeeAnne) Freeman, Mona (Bob) Moody, Tony (Arthena) Dye, Amy (Lonnie) Krantz and Lloyd Warren Jr.; siblings, Juanita Adey, Ronnie Wyble, Roger Wyble, Leah Smith, Billye Gale and Susie Miller; 42 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Helen worked many jobs to support her family. She was a jack-of-all-trades. She was an avid seamstress and quilter. She loved giving family members quilts, blankets and homemade Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. She made potholders and oven mitts to pass out at the family reunion every year. She enjoyed painting and being creative.

Helen loved God and her family and prayed for those in her family often. She always had an open door and made sure to feed or help anyone who entered. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to spoil the kids, sometimes even against their parents’ wishes. She was a very generous giver, a strong woman and hard worker. Helen loved to whistle while she worked. She loved playing games, especially card games with her family, and was always ready to pick on anyone who was winning… with love, of course. She was fun, silly and always making those around her laugh, whether she meant to or not. She will be missed tremendously, but we will remember her at every family get together, during every game or card game and every time we use one of her crafty potholders or comfy blankets.

A memorial service and dinner will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024, in Rolla, Mo., at Grace Church from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist the family with arrangements.