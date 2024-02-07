2024 Homecoming at LHS

By Shari Harris, Publisher

It was a full evening of Homecoming celebration on Friday, February 2, with both the JV Wildcats and Varsity Wildcats starting and ending the evening right with wins over Dixon. Senior Wildcat Austin James received a 1000 point basketball for scoring over 1000 points in his career. Then the 2024 Homecoming Coronation saw Riley Moloney and Austin Stephens chosen by their peers as the Homecoming Queen and King. The Licking Cheerleaders performed a classy half-time show during the Varsity game, showcasing their talents. Several attendees had more reason to celebrate at the end of the evening, when they took home a delicious dessert from the Booster Club’s silent auction, which ran throughout the evening.

Photos by Shari Harris

A packed gym was on hand to see the 2024 Homecoming Coronation. The 2024 Homecoming Queen, Miss Riley Moloney, is the daughter of Heidi and Matt Moloney. She is a member of National Honor Society, FCCLA, Student Council, FCA and the Lady ’Cat Volleyball Team.

The 2024 Homecoming King, Mr. Austin Stephens, is the son of Amber and Jimmie Stephens. He is a member of the Wildcat Baseball and Basketball teams, National Honor Society, FCCLA, FCA and HOSA.

In the Homecoming Court were Miss Hannah Medlock. She is the daughter of Debbie and Tony Cook, and Chad and Sarah Medlock. She is a member of National Honor Society, FCCLA, Student Council, and the Lady ’Cats Basketball, Volleyball and Track teams.

Medlock was escorted by Keyton Cook. He is the son of Travis and Kristy Cook. He is a member of the Wildcat Basketball and Baseball teams, FCCLA, FCA and National Honor Society.

Miss Finley Sullins was also in the Homecoming Court. She is the daughter of Leah and Jesse Sullins. She is a member of the Lady ’Cat Volleyball, Basketball and Track teams, Science Club, Art Club, Student Council, FCCLA, FCA, National Honor Society and Choir.

Sullins was escorted by Garrett Gorman. He is the son of Jodie and Rawly Gorman. He is a member of the Wildcat Basketball and Baseball teams, FCCLA, Choir, FCA and Science Club.

The new queen and king received their crowns from Miss Abbie Sullins and Mr. Cole Wallace. Sullins was the 2023 Homecoming Queen, and has recently started nursing school at OTC. Wallace was a member of the 2023 Homecoming Court, and stood in for John Tyree, the 2023 Homecoming King, who is working in North Carolina and taking online classes through MSU-WP, and could not attend. Wallace is attending MSU-West Plains while working at Rinne Pharmacy.

Photos by Shari Harris

Photos by Shari Harris

The Varsity Wildcats defeated the Dixon Bulldogs in convincing fashion, 57-39.

The Wildcats carried a 7-point first quarter lead into the second. Foul trouble for guards Carter Sullins and Garrett Gorman in the second quarter reduced offensive options for Head Coach Phillip Gambill, but the Wildcats were able to hang onto a 10-point lead, 24-14, going into intermission. In the second half, Licking settled into a scoring routine, with points leaders Austin James scoring 12 of his 21 points and Keyton Cook gathering 13 of his 19 points in the second half.

Other scorers included Jordan Ritz with 5, Nate Gambill 4, Roston Stockard 3, Kannon Buckner 2, Gage Nicholson 2, and Carter Sullins 1.

Photos by Shari Harris

The JV Wildcats defeated Dixon 55-42.

After losing to Mountain Grove Wednesday, the young ’Cats were eager to get back on the winning side. They scored 16 points in the first quarter, and nearly doubled it by halftime, taking a 31-23 lead into the locker room. The two Frisco League foes played even in the third, with the 8-point gap not changing. But Licking pulled ahead at the end to seal the win with a 13-point margin.

Lake Wade had 14 points, as did Benton Corley. Karson Walker added 12 points, Nate Gambill 8, Kolton Sullins 4 and Brently Morris 3 in the win.

“Our aggressive defense set the tone for the night and frustrated Dixon’s offense.” ~ Coach Chris Harris

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, a road game in Mountain Grove ended poorly for both teams. The Varsity Wildcats fell by a score of 49-63. The JV kept it close, but lost 57-50 for their second loss of the season. Walker scored 20 points, and Corley and Wade each added 11 in the JV contest.