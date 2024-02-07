Burglary arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On January 25, 2024, Texas County Deputies responded to a burglary on Timberhill Road in the Raymondville area. During the investigation the homeowner provided pictures of the suspect captured on surveillance cameras. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office posted the pictures on social media seeking the assistance of citizens to identify the person.

The sheriff’s office received a number of tips about the person depicted, and on February 1, received information from citizens about a man walking in the area of Highway B and Morton Road that matched the description of the suspect.

Deputies responded to the area and contacted the male. The male was identified as Jeremiah Moser. After speaking with Moser, the deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest him. Moser was found to be in possession of stolen property linked to a burglary in Dent County.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Jeremiah R. Moser, age 41, with Burglary, Stealing and Receiving Stolen Property. Moser was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $2,500 cash only bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.