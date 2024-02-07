Classifieds: February 8 – February 14, 2024

For Sale:

For Sale: When veterinary care is unavailable or unaffordable, ask for Happy Jack® animal healthcare products. For dogs, horses, and cats at Tractor Supply®. H/40/3tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Wanted:

Wanted: The Piney Township is accepting bids for a 4 door, 4 wheel drive, half ton or three quarter ton pickup. Please contact the Township Foreman at 417-967-3735. The Piney Township reserves the right to accept or deny any bids. H/42/1tc

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: The City of Licking has a Seasonal Parks and Maintenance position open. Main duties will be mowing, weed eating and maintenance at parks. Apply at City Hall. The City of Licking is an Equal Opportunity Employer and participates in E-Verify. L/6/2tc

Help Wanted: Looking for a reliable part-time maintenance man to join our team. Ideal candidate will have experience in general maintenance and repair work for rental property. If interested, contact Bradley at 417-217-5896. We look forward to hearing for you. H/41/5tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking. 417-260-5072. H/20/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Ann’s Cleaning, 28 years experience. References if needed. Weekly, bi-weekly, deep cleaning, new construction. Furnish my own cleaning supplies. 318-307-3603. H/41/2tp

Consumer Cellular: Switch and save up to $250/year on your talk, text and data. No contract and no hidden fees. Unlimited talk and text with flexible data plans. Premium nationwide coverage. 100% U.S. based customer service. For more information, call 1-833-218-3755. H/18/tfc

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp