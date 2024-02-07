Death reported at Texas County Jail

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On the morning of February 3, 2024, a female detainee was found unresponsive in a holding cell in the Texas County Jail. Jail staff attempted life saving measures, E.M.S. and Houston Police Officers responded to the jail as well. The female was transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The detainee is identified as Larissa R. Saladin, age 31, of Mtn. Grove. The next of kin has been notified. Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater responded and took custody of the body. An autopsy has been scheduled by Coroner Lasater.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control conduct an outside agency investigation into the death of Saladin. Sheriff Lindsey expresses sympathy for Ms. Saladin’s family and urges citizens to join him in praying for comfort for those affected by this loss.