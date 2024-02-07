Give a gift of happiness

Photos by Christy Porter
The Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store in Licking is asking the community to help ensure that no resident in a local assisted living or a nursing care facility is left out on Valentine’s Day, shared Manager Teresa Countryman. Coordinator/Asst. Manager Stephanie Fike hopes with community help that their goal of 70 balloons is reached by the final purchase date of Tuesday, February 13. All balloons purchased on behalf of this gift of affection will be inflated and delivered to Hickory Manor Nursing Home and Licking Residential Care on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14. For a small amount you can share the gift of caring!