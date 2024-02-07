Lady ’Cats finish undefeated at home

SAINT JAMES, Mo. – On Monday, January 29, the Lady Wildcats traveled to St. James for a rematch versus the ninth ranked Lady Tigers. In the first matchup two weeks prior, St. James dominated every aspect and ended up beating Licking by more than 20. Last week’s 39-50 loss was closer, but still a loss.

The Lady Wildcats battled St. James and took a 2-point deficit into half. The third quarter was much like the first half, but the Lady Tigers had an offensive outpouring that doomed the Lady Wildcats’ chances.

Licking was led by Allie Hock with 12 points, and 13 points by Hannah Medlock. Kinley Keaton chipped in 6, Lindsey Wallace 5, Zoe Dawson 2 and Finley Sullins 1.

LICKING, Mo. – On Thursday, February 1, Licking faced conference foe the Stoutland Lady Tigers for their last home game of the year. The Lady Wildcats chalked up another win, 46-40, over Stoutland, finishing undefeated at home this season.

Allie Hock got things rolling early for the Lady Wildcats, scoring 8 points in the first quarter and helping Licking jump out to a nine-point lead after one quarter. Stoutland battled even in the second as Licking was unable to extend the lead. The Lady Wildcats took a 10-point lead into halftime. Third quarter struggles for the Lady Wildcats and junior Lady Tiger Raegan Henry’s offensive display helped Stoutland cut the lead to two with one quarter to play. The fourth quarter, however, was all Licking as four girls scored, jump started by a three from Kinley Keaton.

Licking was led by junior Allie Hock with 18 points; Lindsey Wallace, Zoey Dawson, and Kinley Keaton all chipped in 7. Hannah Medlock chipped in 5 and Morgan Stone had 2. Stoutland was led by Reagan Henry with 18.