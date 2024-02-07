Licking School District “Gets the Lead Out”

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking R-8 School District has met the new standard for lead levels with 100 percent of their drinking water.

The Get the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act was passed by the Missouri Legislature in the Spring of 2022. It required all schools to provide drinking water with a lead concentration level below five parts per billion (ppb) in the 2024-25 school year. This level is stricter than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standard of 15 ppb.

Periodic testing conducted during the past several years has shown the district’s drinking water sources all to be safe for drinking based on the EPA standard. Results from testing conducted on October 19, 2023, showed all hallway drinking fountain samples and cafeteria water samples, and overall, 83 percent of the district samples met the new standard of 5 ppb.

The district immediately shut off water to the sources that did not meet the new requirements. Fixtures were replaced at these sources, then new water samples were collected and submitted for testing.

On December 22, 2023, the district received the results from the second round of testing, and the district’s drinking water sources are 100 percent compliant with the new standard.

Schools are required to complete testing and create a remediation plan, if needed, before the start of the 2024-25 school year.