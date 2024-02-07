Twelve FBLA members advance to State

By Mrs. Stacie Hutsell

On Monday, Licking FBLA Members attended the District 14 Conference at Hartville. After a day of events, time keeping, workshops and performances, we attended the Awards Ceremony. Twenty total medals were earned by Licking students from online testing and performances!

Each year presents its challenges, but we have some pretty awesome tech kids who are intelligent, resilient and committed! We will test for State in March and participate in the State Leadership Conference April 14-16 in Springfield. We have at least 12 students in 20 tests advancing to State Competition. Students who place in more than two events must forfeit one as only two are eligible for State entry. Those advancing to State Level Competition as we know now are:

Trevor Richards – 1st Cyber Security, 2nd Computer Problem Solving, 3rd Networking Infrastructures

Ethan Domenech – 1st Business Law, 2nd Personal Finance, 2nd Parliamentary Procedure Team

Timothy Norris – 4th Personal Finance, 4th Supply Chain Management, 5th Business Calculations

Kamila Yetkin – 1st Human Resource Management, 2nd Insurance and Risk Management

Alex Sprouse – 1st Networking Infrastructures, 5th Cyber Security

Ryleigh Barton – 1st Accounting

Dawson Havens – 2nd Organizational Leadership

Emilie Williams – 3rd Intro to Marketing Concepts

Josh Rotherham – 4th Intro to Information Technology

John Gyory – 5th UX Design

Raleigh Fox – 2nd Parliamentary Procedure Team

Noah Umfleet – 2nd Parliamentary Procedure Team

Additional competitors placed in the Top 10 in their respective events:

Noah Umfleet – 6th Cyber Security, 10th Health Care Administration

Ryleigh Barton – 7th Business Law, 8th Organizational Leadership

Dawson Havens – 8th Networking Infrastructures, 9th Public Speaking

Kamila Yetkin – 6th Business Law

Sadie Hutsell – 6th Graphic Design

Emilie Williams – 7th Advertising

Raleigh Fox – 7th Impromptu Speaking

Reece Crossgrove – 8th Advertising

Alex Sprouse – 9th Computer Problem Solving

Gwendolyn Campbell – 9th Intro to Information Technology

Josh Rotherham – 9th Intro to Marketing Concepts

Congratulations Future Business Leaders!! Thank you for all your hard work and commitment! We are one association for service, education, and progress! Please congratulate these students on their commitment and accomplishments!

February is Career and Technical Education Month. Each of our CTE organizations are celebrated throughout the month of February.