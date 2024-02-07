Twelve FBLA members advance to State
By Mrs. Stacie Hutsell
On Monday, Licking FBLA Members attended the District 14 Conference at Hartville. After a day of events, time keeping, workshops and performances, we attended the Awards Ceremony. Twenty total medals were earned by Licking students from online testing and performances!
Each year presents its challenges, but we have some pretty awesome tech kids who are intelligent, resilient and committed! We will test for State in March and participate in the State Leadership Conference April 14-16 in Springfield. We have at least 12 students in 20 tests advancing to State Competition. Students who place in more than two events must forfeit one as only two are eligible for State entry. Those advancing to State Level Competition as we know now are:
Trevor Richards – 1st Cyber Security, 2nd Computer Problem Solving, 3rd Networking Infrastructures
Ethan Domenech – 1st Business Law, 2nd Personal Finance, 2nd Parliamentary Procedure Team
Timothy Norris – 4th Personal Finance, 4th Supply Chain Management, 5th Business Calculations
Kamila Yetkin – 1st Human Resource Management, 2nd Insurance and Risk Management
Alex Sprouse – 1st Networking Infrastructures, 5th Cyber Security
Ryleigh Barton – 1st Accounting
Dawson Havens – 2nd Organizational Leadership
Emilie Williams – 3rd Intro to Marketing Concepts
Josh Rotherham – 4th Intro to Information Technology
John Gyory – 5th UX Design
Raleigh Fox – 2nd Parliamentary Procedure Team
Noah Umfleet – 2nd Parliamentary Procedure Team
Additional competitors placed in the Top 10 in their respective events:
Noah Umfleet – 6th Cyber Security, 10th Health Care Administration
Ryleigh Barton – 7th Business Law, 8th Organizational Leadership
Dawson Havens – 8th Networking Infrastructures, 9th Public Speaking
Kamila Yetkin – 6th Business Law
Sadie Hutsell – 6th Graphic Design
Emilie Williams – 7th Advertising
Raleigh Fox – 7th Impromptu Speaking
Reece Crossgrove – 8th Advertising
Alex Sprouse – 9th Computer Problem Solving
Gwendolyn Campbell – 9th Intro to Information Technology
Josh Rotherham – 9th Intro to Marketing Concepts
Congratulations Future Business Leaders!! Thank you for all your hard work and commitment! We are one association for service, education, and progress! Please congratulate these students on their commitment and accomplishments!
February is Career and Technical Education Month. Each of our CTE organizations are celebrated throughout the month of February.