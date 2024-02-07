Wildcats win Licking JV Tournament

By Coach Chris Harris

For the second year in a row the Wildcats faced the Waynesville Tigers in the championship game of the Licking JV Tournament, and for the second year in a row the Wildcats were victorious, winning 52-37.

Our defense held them to under 40 points for the game, which is one of our goals for every game, and when our offense in the third quarter wasn’t as productive, our defense kept our lead by holding Waynesville to only 8 points.

The 4th quarter the defense really got going and held Waynesville to 6 points and our offense scored 14 to extend the lead and grab the win.

Benton Corley scored 15, Nate Gambill had 14, and Karson Walker had 12 in the win. Lake Wade and Brently Morris’ leadership and toughness on Saturday was amazing and helped keep everyone locked in on the goal of winning the championship.

This group has played a lot of basketball over the past two weeks; I am super proud of them and the way they continue to compete each and every night. WELL DONE MEN!

Saturday started off with the semifinal game of the Licking JV Tournament against Salem. The game was back and forth for the first three quarters, but in the fourth the Wildcats scored 19 while only allowing Salem 7. The Wildcats hit 10 free throws in the fourth quarter which was the difference, with the final being 50-40, moving the Wildcats back to the Championship game.

Morris had 19 points, Corley added 11, and Walker added 11 going 4-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Our fourth quarter defense really stepped up and made things difficult for Salem.

In the opening round of the JV Tournament Monday evening, the JV beat St. James 56-43.

Our defense came around during the second quarter, holding St. James to only 8 points and allowing us to extend our lead to 16 going into the half.

Leading the way in scoring was Walker with 15; Corley, Morris and Kolton Sullins each added 8.

After the tournament, the JV is 15-2 overall and 5-0 in conference.

In the tournament, Waynesville claimed second and Salem third, followed by Van Buren and Steelville. Belle and Rolla 9th grade team also competed.

Photos by Shari Harris