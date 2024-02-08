New Interim CEO replaces Holland at TCMH

Chief Executive Officer Stace Holland was removed from his position at the helm of TCMH following a meeting of the hospital’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday, February 6. Bill Bridges was named as interim chief executive officer in his stead.

Holland had occupied the position as CEO for just over a year, beginning in November 2022.

Bridges has worked at TCMH for 33 years, most recently serving as the director of emergency medical services.

A special meeting of the board was scheduled for Tuesday to discuss administrative duties. Prior to the meeting, Holland terminated the employment of Chief Financial Officer Linda Pamperien, a nearly 30-year employee at TCMH. The board meeting was moved from the boardroom to the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room, and a roomful of attendees spoke to the board, nearly all critical of Holland and in support of Pamperien.

On Wednesday, the TCMH Board of Trustees released the following statement. “We have and always will try to do what’s best for the employees and the patients of this hospital.”

Board members asked Bridges to assist in moving the hospital forward during the transition. Retention and recruitment of medical staff have been identified as top priorities for TCMH, and completion of the surgery department and other projects are expected to continue as planned.