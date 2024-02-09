Obituary – Billy E. Harris

Billy Ellis Harris, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the age of 61.

He was born on May 5, 1962, in Rolla, Mo., to the late Robert Harris and Pansy E. (Ellis) Harris. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Sue Booker.

Billy enjoyed being outdoors, especially if he was fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends and he truly enjoyed his pet dogs.

Billy will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: one son, Andrew Harris and wife, Jena of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two brothers, Bobby Harris and wife, Anita, and Brian Harris and wife, Tammy, all of Edgar Springs; one sister, Brenda Byrd and husband, Stephen of Lebanon, Mo.; one brother-in-law, Charles Booker; and four grandchildren, Victoria Harris, Vance Harris, Gavin Harris and Ava Harris.

A funeral service for Billy E. Harris will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2024, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Edgar Springs. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the perpetual care fund for the Cedar Hill Cemetery.