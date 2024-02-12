Obituary – Carol A. Nungesser

Funeral services for Carol Ann Nungesser will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2024, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor of First Baptist West in Lawton, Okla.

Burial will be in the Licking Cemetery, in Licking, Mo., at 10 a.m. Monday, February 19, 2024.

Carol Ann Nungesser died Thursday, February 8, 2024, in Lawton, Okla., at the age of 77. She was born May 31, 1946, in Mountain Grove, Mo., to Dexter and Vera (McCarty) Hafner. She married Ronald Paul Nungesser on February 22, 1992. Carol grew up in Missouri and worked most of her life for Southwestern Bell Telephone as a circuit designer and took great pride in her work. She has lived in Missouri, Florida for 28 years, and Oklahoma.

Carol was loved by everybody and was very proud of her entire family. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting. Carol was very active in her church, especially the church choir until her health began to fail. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carol is survived by her husband, of the home; four children, Charles Gower and wife, Michelle, of Enterprise, Ala., Paul Nungesser and wife, Melanie, of Cache, Okla., Caranne Nickle and husband, Jeff, of Grapevine, Texas, and Ronda Garcia and husband, Rob, of Moore, Okla.; ten grandchildren, Brent Courtney and wife, Marilyn, of Moore, Okla., Brett Nungesser and wife, Klaleigh, of Yukon, Okla., Austyn Dalton, of Dallas, Texas, Samantha Woodruff and husband, Dustin, of Yukon, Okla., Alex Perez and husband, Jesse, of Temple, Texas, Dakota Gower, of Enterprise, Ala., Caitlin Baran and husband, Jacob, of Rapid City, S.D., Madison Nungesser, of Cache, Okla., and Olivia and Mila Garcia, both of Moore, Okla.; five great grandchildren, Aria Courtney, Lorelai, Oliver and Thea Nungesser, and Luna Perez; one sister, Jean Mitchell, of Crane, Mo.; and other family members.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cathryn Regina Gower; and one brother, Larry Glenn Hafner.

