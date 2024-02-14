Annual Mill Fish Fry & Auction

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Downtown Inc. will hold their third annual fish fry on Saturday, February 24, to raise funds for the maintenance of the historic Licking Mill. Herman Hall will be singing beginning at 4 p.m. and an auction will follow at 6 p.m.

Volunteers begin serving fish, fries, beans, coleslaw, cornbread and hushpuppies at 4 p.m. at the Licking VFW Hall. Delivery will be available in town only; call 574-674-2547 for delivery.

Herman Hall will perform his “The ‘50s at 70” show to entertain diners, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Donated items will be auctioned beginning at 6 p.m., with Johnny ReVelle calling the sale. A beautiful, king size quilt, pieced by the Restorative Justice Program at SCCC, will be among items auctioned. Another donation by the program, a detailed log cabin jewelry box, is sure to be a hit with bidders. More items have been given for the auction, and it’s not too late to donate.

The 140-year-old mill received several new coats of paint and returned to its original signage last year. Due to the number of coats required, the cost of the job is still being met with donations and fundraising events like the Fish Fry. The building and grounds have been the location for numerous community events, including the Christmas toy giveaway, the Fall Festival and the Lighting of the Mill for many years, and Licking Downtown Inc. is committed to preserving it for many years to come. All proceeds from the evening will go toward this purpose.

If you would like to donate, please contact Joan at 573-674-2547. All donations are greatly appreciated!

Licking Downtown Inc. invites everyone to come and enjoy the food, music, auction and camaraderie at the Licking Mill Fish Fry!