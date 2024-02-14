Grizzly Baseball to host prospect camp Feb. 25 in Licking

MSU-WP

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (February 8, 2024) – Kadem Tharp, head coach of the Grizzly Baseball program at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP), will host a prospect camp for potential players Sunday, Feb. 25, at Triumph Sports Indoor Facility in Licking.

The camp is for boys graduating between the years of 2024-2027.

Infielders and outfielders will be evaluated by footwork, throwing accuracy and arm strength. Pitchers will be evaluated by arm strength, pitch command and pitch types. Hitters will be evaluated by swing mechanics and Hittrax metrics. Catchers will be evaluated offensively, and on their receiving, blocking, and framing during the pitchers bullpens.

Position and two-way player evaluations will be 1 to 3 p.m. Pitcher evaluations will be 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $50 for position players and two-way players, and $40 for pitchers only. Register online at MSUWestPlainsBaseballCamps.com.

Those wishing to participate should bring their own glove, pants, bat, cleats and hat.

For more information about the camp, contact Tharp at KademTharp@MissouriState.edu.

