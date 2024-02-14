In this edition: February 15, 2024

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

The Licking FFA Chapter will hold their Free Community Breakfast on Saturday.

Show your support for our Licking FFA; place an ad in The Licking News annual edition coming out during FFA Week 2024 that showcases their accomplishments.

Licking Downtown’s Third Annual Fish Fry to benefit the Licking Mill is coming up, with food, entertainment (Herman Hall), a raffle and an auction!

The Texas County Republican Caucus will be held March 2.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office, the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

A gift subscription to The Licking News is still a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

Area students are announced in universities’ Dean’s Lists.

Area high school seniors competed in Missouri State University-West Plains’ third annual welding contest.

The TCMH Healthcare Foundation recently awarded scholarships, and Texas County Memorial Hospital is offering free colon cancer screenings.

The Texas County Health Department reported more flu cases this past week in Texas County.

Terra Culley, Texas County 911 Director shares the many subjects that result in the question “Why Don’t You Know?”

February is American Heart Month: “Looking After Heart Health Reduces Cancer Risk, Too” shares Dr. Graham Colditz in For Your Health.

Phelps County Master Gardeners is hosting a “Growing Green Education Day” that focuses on “Growing Missouri Native Plants.”

For those anxious to get their hands dirty, the University of Missouri Extension has Tuesday Tip videos to bring gardening tips alive.

The Dent County Historical Society is having a CCC campsite hike in the woods and Current River history is being solicited.

The Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton is reopening to visitors.

Lindy Mondy submitted an easy and warming recipe for “Slow Cooker Ham & Potatoes.”

Rick Mansfield shares the many types and expressions of love in “Joy Cometh in the Morning,’” in this week’s Reflections from the Road.

Scott Hamilton explains the oxymoron of “Security Cameras,” in this week’s Tech Talk.

State Representative Bennie Cook is to host the first Annual Texas County Day at the Missouri State Capitol.

The Missouri Conservation Commission has provided details from the December meeting.

Missouri Department of Transportation informs citizens of U.S. 60 reductions in Texas and Howell Counties; and two consultants have been selected to lead the I-44 corridor study.

South Central Correctional Center has an offender death.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff and MSHP.

