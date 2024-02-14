Lady ’Cats overpower Wolves, fall to Bobcats

THAYER, Mo. – Thursday the girls made the trek to the place where people still put sugar in their ice tea, Thayer. Recently ranked #3 in Class 2, Thayer is big and strong and deep.

Licking held their own in the first quarter, only trailing by 2, but a 16-0 run in the second quarter spread the lead to 18 at halftime. The Ladycats battled in the second half but eventually fell 58-34, as their scoring woes continued.

Licking senior Hannah Medlock led scoring with 13 points.

The JV girls played a half game, jumping on Thayer early to get a 5-0 lead. Thayer then made their run, and took a 7-point lead by the end of the first period. Licking outscored Thayer in the second, 10-7, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their lead. The Lady ’Cats fell to the Bobcats 17-21.

Kylee Rinne led Licking in scoring with 6; Keely Gorman followed with 4; Mylie Peterson chipped in 3; and both Morgan Stone and Addison Floyd had 2.

LICKING, Mo. – On Saturday, February 10, the JV Lady Wildcats were back in action at the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse with two games, against Steelville and Sparta.

In the first game, Licking’s Jayde Thompson and Gorman started off the scoring, with 4-points apiece in the first quarter, keeping the game tied. The Wildcats opened up in the second, when four players combined to put up 14-points and take a 22-16 lead into halftime. Licking continued scoring and added four points to the lead at the end of three, however the JV Lady ’Cats went cold in the fourth and were outscored 1-11. Licking lost to Steelville 37-40.

Floyd led scoring with 11, Gorman and Thompson both had 9, Rinne 5 and Stone 3.

The Sparta game was a similar story. The Lady Wildcats got scoring from Rinne, Stone, Thompson and Floyd, all in the first quarter. Licking and Sparta were tied after one, and the second quarter was all Licking, as the Lady ’Cats took a 9-point lead into the half. The girls added one more to the lead in the third, and then an offensive outpouring by Sparta led to a 15-4 fourth quarter, giving Sparta just enough for a 37-36 victory.

Rinne led scoring with 11, followed by Stone with 10, Thompson 5, Keely Gorman and Addie Floyd 4 each, and Mya Rinne with 2.

NEWBURG, Mo. – The Licking Varsity Lady Wildcats traveled to Newburg last Monday to face the Lady Wolves in Frisco League action.

Licking jumped out early using different types of pressure to spread the lead to almost 20. Newburg made a slight comeback in the second-half, as each team took turns making runs.

Medlock led the way in scoring with 24 points, including four three-pointers, as the Lady ’Cats won 54-43, moving to 7-0 in Frisco League play.