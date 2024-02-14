LHS Cheerleaders celebrate Senior Night

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking High School Cheerleaders honored their senior members of the squad Thursday evening, February 8, between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Iberia. Four seniors were recognized: Emily Breeden, Jamie Fike, Calyn Huff and December Maxey.

Emalee Breeden is involved in Varsity Cheer, Lady Wildcat Softball and Tennis, Concert Band and Choir, The Cat’s Meow, National Honor Society, Student Council, History Club, Scholar Bowl and Pep Club. After graduating, she plans to attend Missouri State University-West Plains for a degree in general studies, then possibly pursue a degree in radiation therapy.

Jamie Fike is involved in Varsity Cheer, Concert Choir and The Cat’s Meow. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year college for a bachelor’s degree in Life Science, then pursue a doctorate in Chiropractic at Logan University. Afterward, she plans to work on her family’s ranch while being a chiropractor.

Calyn Huff is involved in Varsity Cheer, Tennis, History Club, Pep Club, Student Council and National Honor Society. She plans to attend Missouri State University-West Plains and study early childhood education after graduating from Licking.

December Maxey is involved in Varsity Cheer, Lady Wildcat Softball, Pep Club, History Club, Student Council, FCCLA and Science Club. She plans to attend Missouri State University-West Plains to pursue a degree in early childhood education, and hopes to join the Grizzly Cheer Team.

Photos by Shari Harris