Pierce resigns from TCMH Board of Trustees

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Trustee Steve Pierce submitted his resignation from Texas County Memorial Hospital’s (TCMH) Board of Trustees Tuesday evening, February 6. This resignation occurred just hours after the board voted to remove Stace Holland as the hospital’s CEO.

Pierce won election to the board of trustees in 2020 as a write-in candidate, and his resignation came with a little over a year remaining of his five-year term.

“Over the past few months, I have found it increasingly challenging to fulfill the fiduciary responsibilities as a member of the board with the demands of my business and personal life,” Pierce explained. “My resignation from the board is what I believe to be in the best interest of both the organization and myself.”

TCMH will provide the Texas County Commission with recommendations for filling the vacancy left by Pierce’s resignation. The commission is responsible for appointing a new trustee to complete the term. Voters will be allowed to decide the position when the term expires in 2025.

“We will work with the Texas County Commissioners to find the ideal candidate to lead the hospital and ensure a seamless transition effectively,” said Bill Bridges, TCMH interim CEO.

“I appreciate the support of the citizens of Texas County and the many great employees working at TCMH in allowing me to serve on the board for the past three plus years,” Pierce said.

One seat on the board is up for election in April, and voters will see Jennifer Hugenot and George Sholtz on the ballot. Hugenot, Sholtz, incumbent Allan Branstetter and Chelsye Scantlin filed to run for the position, however, Branstetter and Scantlin both were disqualified in January due to missing the deadline for filing their personal financial disclosures.

The Board of Trustees currently consists of Dr. Jim Perry, chair; Allan Branstetter, vice-chair; Joleen Durham, secretary; and Ross Richardson.